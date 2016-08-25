Domino's Pizza Tests Drone Delivery In New Zealand

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. You ever called to have a pizza delivered and it takes forever - driver gets there with a cold pizza, says there was traffic? Well, so much for that excuse. Domino's just tested a drone in New Zealand that delivers pizzas. I saw a photo - drones in the air, pizza box dangling below. But don't expect this service soon. The head of a drone company told Reuters they've got to figure out how to navigate, quote, "random hazards like power lines, moving vehicles and children in the backyard playing." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.