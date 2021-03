Strap in, everybody, because it's time for ANAGRAMS ON THE RADIO! We decided to inject a little rock-n-roll into our anagram game by adding the most famous anagrammed name in rock — Mr. Mojo Risin', the anagram for The Doors' lead singer Jim Morrison. The answer we're looking for is an anagram of the last word you hear. It's like we're giving you the answers!

Heard on Natasha Lyonne: Random Houses

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.