Are We Headed Into Another Mass Extinction?
Part 3 ofTED Radio Hour episode Anthropocene
About Peter Ward's TED Talk
At various times, life on earth has come close to being erased. Paleontologist Peter Ward explains what we can learn from previous mass extinctions
About Peter Ward
Paleontologist and astrobiologist Peter Ward studies events such as the Cretaceous-Tertiary extinction event which made dinosaurs go extinct. He is a Professor at University of Washington where he does research on mass extinctions and habitability, conservation biology of coral reefs, as well as paleontology and astrobiology. Ward is the author of Rare Earth andThe Medea Hypothesis.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.