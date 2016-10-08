© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Not My Job: Chef Marcus Samuelsson Gets Quizzed On Muppets

Published October 8, 2016 at 7:00 AM CDT
Chef Marcus Samuelsson does a culinary demonstration at the New York City Wine & Food Festival in October 2015.

James Beard award-winning chef Marcus Samuelsson says it feels like he's been cooking his entire life. He has a soul food restaurant in Harlem and a new cookbook inspired by that restaurant called The Red Rooster Cookbook: The Story of Food and Hustle in Harlem.

Samuelsson was born in Ethiopia and raised in Sweden so we suspect he's no doubt tired of hearing about the beloved Muppet character, The Swedish Chef. So we'll ask him three questions about otherMuppets.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & CultureNPR News