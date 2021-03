North American pro sports teams are getting a revamp in this word game. Each team's imagined owner wants to change the name by adding one letter. So, if we said, "LensCrafters bought this Texas hockey team," the answer would be "The Dallas Stares!"

Heard on Brooklyn Decker: Two Truths And A Lie, Lie, Lie

