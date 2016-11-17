© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Are Insects The Future Of Food?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published November 17, 2016 at 2:45 PM CST

Part 5 of the TED Radio Hour episodeThe Food We Eat

About Marcel Dicke's TED Talk

Entomologist Marcel Dicke wants us to reconsider our relationship with insects, promoting bugs as a tasty — and ecologically sound — alternative to meat in an increasingly hungry world.

About Marcel Dicke

Marcel Dicke is a professor at the University of Wageningen in The Netherlands. He investigates the ecology of insect-plant interactions, and researches the viability of insects as food.

NPR/TED Staff