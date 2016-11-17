How Has The American Diet Changed Over Time?

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episodeThe Food We Eat

About Mark Bittman's TED Talk

Food writer Mark Bittman says long before Cheez Whiz and Pop Tarts, Americans ate simple food that was grown close to home. He says we need to get back to that time by eating locally, seasonally, and sustainably.

About Mark Bittman

Mark Bittman is a bestselling cookbook author, food journalist and television personality. He's the author of How to Cook Everything, VB6: Vegan Before 6:00, and many other works.

