How Worried Should We Be About Sugar?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published November 17, 2016 at 2:45 PM CST

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episodeThe Food We Eat

About Robert Lustig's TED Talk

Sugar is a major culprit in diseases such as obesity, diabetes and dementia—and because it's in almost everything we consume, Dr. Robert Lustig says it's time to get more proactive.

About Robert Lustig

Robert Lustig is Professor of Pediatrics in the Division of Endocrinology at University of California, San Francisco, and Director of the Weight Assessment for Teen and Child Health (WATCH) Program at UCSF.

