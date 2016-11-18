The N-th Degree

Get ready to be exponentially impressed with this game, where contestants add the letter 'N' to common phrases, and turn them into less common phrases. For example, if you were to add an "N" to a glum person to convert them into a bag used for flood protection, you'd turn your sad sackinto a sand sack!'

Heard on Cary Elwes, Dennis Quaid & Christian Cooke: The Art Of More

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.