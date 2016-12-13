'The Jingle King' Tracks Decline Of Original Music In Advertising

Steve Karmen wrote a number of famous jingles, including Budweiser's "When You Say Bud"; the New York State song, "I Love New York"; the jingle "Here Comes the King"; the Exxon Song; and Wrigley Spearmint Gum's "Carry The Big Fresh Flavor." He also composed several music scores for motion pictures during the 1960s and performed briefly as a calypso singer. Karmen is the recipient of 16 Clio Awards. NPR explores how the business of writing the music for advertising has changed.

