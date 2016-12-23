André Previn On Piano Jazz

Conductor, composer, and pianist André Previn has received multiple Lifetime Achievement Awards, including honors from the Kennedy Center, the London Symphony Orchestra, and the Grammy Awards. Previn achieved an exceptional reputation as a jazz pianist in a series of recordings he made in the 1950s and '60s.

On this 1990 Piano Jazz, Previn plays a special treatment of "Stormy Weather" and then joins Marian McPartland for an improvisation of "Stars Fell on Alabama."

Originally broadcast in the fall of 1990.

Set List

"Stormy Weather" (Arlen, Koehler)

"This Time the Dream's on Me" (Arlen, Mercer)

"Good Queen Bess" (Hodges)

"You're Gonna Hear from Me" (Previn, Langdon)

"After All" (Arlen, Koehler)

"Polka Dots and Moonbeams" (Burke, Van Heusen)

"It Could Happen to You" (Burke, Van Heusen)

"Stars Fell on Alabama" (Parish, Perkins)

"Twilight World" (McPartland, Mercer)

"Things Ain't What They Used to Be" (Ellington)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.