The Oh Hellos' Christmas Extravaganza On World Cafe

Happy holidays, my friends! Here's a gift from World Cafe to you: The Oh Hellos' annual Christmas Extravaganza. The Oh Hellos are a family band hailing from San Marcus, Texas. Brother and sister Tyler and Maggie Heath have been recording together since 2012 and released their first Christmas album in 2013.

This year,The Oh Hellos Family Christmas Album has been spiffed up and re-released in time for a holiday tour around the country. Along the way, the Heaths and their friends stopped by the World Cafe performance studio to play their versions of some favorite Christmas tunes. Hear the complete session above and get a look inside the studio for their performance of "Deck The Halls" below.

