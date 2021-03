"What did you get from Santa, honey?"

We dropped a classic today (what)

We did a tablet of acid today

Lit joints with the matches and ashes away

SKRRRT! We dash away

Donner and Dixon, the pistol is wrapped on the way

Take a listen to RTJ3 below and download it from . For more Run The Jewels, check out the 2014 Microphone Check interview.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.