We pull a reverse "My Fair Lady" by teaching contestants Cockney rhyming slang. Contestants guess the word we have replaced with its Cockney slang equivalent, which rhymes with the word it's replacing. For example, the slang for the word "smart" is "lemon tart" — "smart" rhymes with "tart."

Heard on Zazie Beetz: Atlanta In Brooklyn

