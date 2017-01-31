Future Islands Release Single 'Ran' From New Record, 'The Far Field'

Future Islands has announced its newest record, The Far Field, just shy of three years since the release of its last studio album, Singles. The album will be released by 4AD on April 7. In a press release, the band revealed that it play-tested the album's songs at secret shows in 2016, playing under a fake band name. (Cloak and dagger is not something you might associate with ostentatious, unmistakable singer Samuel T. Herring.)

The first single from the album comes right along with the announcement — listen to "Ran" below or via streaming services here.

The group is scheduled to appear on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on Feb. 9, and (following a one-off in Berlin) will hit the road in the U.S. and Europe, starting with Coachella. The cover and track list for The Far Field are below.

Moskel / Courtesy of the artist / Cover art for Future Islands' <em>The Far Field</em>.

The Far Field

1. Aladdin

2. Time On Her Side

3. Ran

4. Beauty Of The Road

5. Cave

6. Through The Roses

7. North Star

8. Ancient Water

9. Candles

10. Day Glow Fire

11. Shadows

12. Black Rose

