Puppets Join Chance The Rapper In 'Same Drugs' Video
Chance The Rapper's "Same Drugs" isn't about drugs, but it is about how we grow apart from old friends.
This wistfully nostalgic cut from Coloring Book gets a wistfully nostalgic video directed by Jake Schreier, featuring the puppets who accompanied Chance on the Magnificent Coloring World Tour. Chance sings at a white grand piano, before venturing out past the control room for a Muppet Show-style peek behind the curtain.
