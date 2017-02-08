Guster On Mountain Stage

Over the last 20 years, the Boston band Guster has grown from its bongos-and-acoustic-guitars, college-radio roots into a word-of-mouth sensation backed by infectious melodies and eclectic gusto. (That much is evident when the band's drummer exuberantly plays the trombone during this live performance of "Never Coming Down.")

To this day, the band cannot reliably recall how its name came to be (the leading theory says it spawned from the 1976 Don Knotts film Gus). What is reliable is its penchant for wonderfully weird chamber-pop music. Guster's latest release is Evermotion, out now on Ocho Mule (the band's own label) and Nettwerk Records.

Set List

"Hang On"

"Doin' It By Myself"

"Stay With Me Jesus"

"Simple Medicine"

"Never Coming Down"

"Satellite"

"Do You Love Me"

"This Could All Be Yours"

"Jesus On The Radio"

