BadBadNotGood, 'In Your Eyes' (Live)

Combining their formal jazz training with their love of hip-hop, the members of the Canadian quartet BadBadNotGood have carved out a niche all their own. Fellow Toronto native Charlotte Day Wilson joined them in KCRW's studio for a performance of "In Your Eyes," a favorite from the band's latest release, IV.

Set List

"In Your Eyes"

Photo: Spencer C. Amonwatvorakul/KCRW.

Watch BadBadNotGood's fullMorning Becomes Eclecticsession atKCRW.com.

