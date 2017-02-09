Miranda Lambert's Video For 'We Should Be Friends' Is Cute As Hell

Bless the salon, for it is a holy place of renewal and tiny dogs. For "We Should Be Friends" off last year's excellent The Weight Of These Wings, Miranda Lambert hits up Wanda's House of Beauty to get her hair done and, perhaps in a nod to Legally Blonde, give her some life.

Lambert's surrounded by stylists, old ladies in giant hair dryers and stacks of magazines. Songwriters Waylon Payne and Natalie Hemby are the real-life friends also getting some work done — Hemby gets rolled up in Miller Lite cans and takes a big gulp after a visit to the waxing room. "We Should Be Friends" is the fun song from an album that NPR's Ann Powers called "perfectly pitched for uncertain times," and gets the salon dance party it deserves.

The Weight Of These Wings is out now on Vanner / Sony Music Nashville.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.