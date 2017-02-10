Esmé Patterson: Tiny Desk Concert

There's a vibrance to the current music of Esmé Patterson that I wasn't expecting, having listened to her previous band Paper Bird. Gone are the banjos and remnants of folk music, and in their place are electric guitars — sometimes fierce and, here at the Tiny Desk, somewhat understated. She's a relative newcomer to the guitar, making it part of her songwriting only since leaving Paper Bird. But all of this instrumentation is meant to be supportive, not center-stage. At the heart of these songs, from her album We Were Wild,is a reach for independence:

I can't sit still 'cause I'm no mountain

I can't sit so still 'cause I'm no mountain

I can't sit still forever, I'm no mountain

I'm human, I'm human

If there's a thread that ties Patterson's songs together, it's discovering who you are and standing strong. She's doing that well — with a powerful and sensitive band that's got her back.

We Were Wild is available now. (iTunes) (Amazon)

Set List

"No River"

"Wantin Ain't Gettin"

"Yours And Mine"

Musicians

Esmé Patterson (vocals, guitar); Alex Koshak (drums); Jeremy Averitt (bass); Jake Miller (lead guitar)

Credits

Producers: Bob Boilen, Niki Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Niki Walker, Morgan Noelle Smith, Bronson Arcuri; Production Assistant: A Noah Harrison; Photo: NPR.

For more Tiny Desk concerts, subscribe to our podcast.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.