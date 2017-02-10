Pop Culture Happy Hour: LEGO Batman And Kids Who Cook On TV

It's always fun when somebody from the NPR podcast family sits in our fourth chair, and this week, we've got two of them.

First up, we're talking about The LEGO Batman Movie, and joining us is Sam Sanders, who's now hard at work on new podcast adventures after ably hosting the NPR Politics Podcast through the inauguration. We really dug The LEGO Movie, and there might literally be nobody better equipped to talk about how The LEGO Batman Movieplays with the history of Batman than our own Glen Weldon, so it's a lively and interesting segment full of Batman facts from a bona fide Batman historian. Plus: Sam makes one of the most mind-blowing pop culture analogies I've heard in quite some time.

In our second segment, Kat Chow of NPR's Code Switch team joins us to talk about kids' cooking shows in honor of the return of MasterChef Junior. We talk about the high emotion, the surprisingly soft touch of one Gordon Ramsay, the delight of watching kids make cakes, and lots more.

As always, we close with what's making us happy this week — all five of us. Stephen is happy about an Oscar-nominated short film. Glen is happy about a Netflix show he's already watched twice. (!) Sam is happy about a that touches on couple matters. Kat is happy about an that inspired her to do some drawing. And I am happy about a gorgeous piece about books, hiking, and blackness.

