Jim James, 'Here In Spirit' (Live)
Jim James' second solo album, Eternally Even, is his most overtly political musical statement yet. The outspoken My Morning Jacket frontman turns the turmoil of our current times into a contemplative set of songs with his signature psychedelic soulfulness. He performed "Here In Spirit" live in our studio.
Set List
Photo: Larry Hirshowitz/KCRW.
