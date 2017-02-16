© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Jim James, 'Here In Spirit' (Live)

By Jason Bentley
Published February 16, 2017 at 11:57 AM CST

Jim James' second solo album, Eternally Even, is his most overtly political musical statement yet. The outspoken My Morning Jacket frontman turns the turmoil of our current times into a contemplative set of songs with his signature psychedelic soulfulness. He performed "Here In Spirit" live in our studio.

Set List

  • "Here In Spirit"

    • Photo: Larry Hirshowitz/KCRW.

    Watch Jim James' fullMorning Becomes Eclectic session at KCRW.com.

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Arts & Culture
    Jason Bentley
    See stories by Jason Bentley