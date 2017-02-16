© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Latin Roots: La Yegros

XPN | By David Dye
Published February 16, 2017 at 4:18 PM CST
La Yegros' most recent album is <em>Magnetismo</em>.
La Yegros' most recent album is <em>Magnetismo</em>.

Argentine singer-songwriter La Yegros' 2016 record Magnetismo combines tropical pop, hip-hop, dancehall, North African folk and Latin rhythms — plus the accent of electronic and the underpinnings of familiar beats like cumbia and chamamé, the traditional northern Argentine rhythmic style rooted in dance.

The woman behind the music, Mariana Yegros, has an amazing command of consonants when she sings in Spanish — she chews her lyrics right in rhythmic step, rolls her R's hard and wraps it all up in a way that you can understand even if you don't speak Spanish. Hear the complete segment, including a live performance and interview, in the player above.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

Arts & Culture
David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
See stories by David Dye