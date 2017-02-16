© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Nikki Lane On World Cafe

XPN | By David Dye
Published February 16, 2017 at 2:25 PM CST
Nikki Lane outside the <em>World Cafe</em> studio.
Nikki Lane's new album, Highway Queen, showcases her husky voice, soaring country twang and killer attitude. She grew up in South Carolina and now calls Nashville home. But it was by no means a direct trip to Music City; Lane's interest in fashion took her to Los Angeles and New York before her music career took over.

In this session, she discusses her vintage-clothing shopping habits on the road, talks growing up in a blue-collar family and sets the record straight about her song "700,000 Rednecks" — and why she uses "redneck" as a term of endearment. Hear the complete segment in the player above and get a look inside the studio in the performance video below.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
