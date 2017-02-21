© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
The Infamous Stringdusters On World Cafe

XPN | By David Dye
Published February 21, 2017 at 1:51 PM CST
The Infamous Stringdusters' latest album, <em></em><em>Laws Of Gravity</em>, is out now.

The Infamous Stringdusters' newest album, Laws Of Gravity, admirably demonstrates how these stellar bluegrass players are pushing the music forward. The band's last album, Ladies And Gentlemen, featured an all-women lineup of guest vocalists, including Mary Chapin Carpenter and Joss Stone; you also may have seen the Stringdusters backing up Ryan Adams at the Newport Folk Festival and other dates last summer. While the band has proven excellent at collaboration, Laws Of Gravity sees its members regrouping to do what they do best: write for themselves and execute exciting arrangements that draw on everyone's skills.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
