Doug Wamble On Piano Jazz

Guitarist, vocalist and songwriter Doug Wamble grew up listening to the Southern gospel, country and blues traditions of his Tennessee home. Once he developed his love for jazz, Wamble began to soak up the sounds of jazz masters like Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington and Ornette Coleman. Along the way, he discovered his off-the-cuff singing was a hit with fans and critics alike. In this 2005 Piano Jazz session, Wamble and host Marian McPartland perform a number of genre-spanning standards, from "St. Louis Blues" to John Coltrane's "Naima."

Originally broadcast in the fall of 2005.

Set List

"Come Rain Or Come Shine" (Mercer, Arlen)

"Stardust" (Carmichael, Parish)

"Softly As In A Morning Sunrise" (Hammerstein, Romberg)

"Lonely Woman" (Coleman, Guryan)

"St. James Infirmary" (Mills)

"You Don't Know What Love Is" (DePaul, Raye)

"Naima" (Coltrane)

"St. Louis Blues" (Handy)

