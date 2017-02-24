Eric Haseltine: Can The Past Guide Us To Future Scientific Breakthroughs?

Part 5 of the TED Radio Hour episodeThe Spirit Of Inquiry.

About Eric Haseltine's TED Talk

Trained as a neuroscientist, Eric Haseltine is always asking questions. He's identified four concepts that lead to scientific breakthrough. One of them: acknowledging we're not the center of the universe.

About Eric Haseltine

Eric Haseltine is a futurist, author, and a consultant. Throughout his career, he has worked in a variety of industries. In 1992, he worked with Disney as the executive vice president of "Imagineering" and head of Research & Development.

After 9/11, he joined the National Security Agency as the director of research. Haseltine continues to do basic research in neuroscience. He is the author ofLong Fuse, Big Band.

