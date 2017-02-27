© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Alt.Latino Extra: Being Unapologetic, Being Afro-Latina

By Felix Contreras,
Jessica Diaz-Hurtado
Published February 27, 2017 at 2:51 PM CST
As an Afro-Latina, Celia Cruz has impacted the music industry and world.
We can't talk about Afro-Latinidad without talking about Afro-Latinas.

Living at the intersection of multiple identities, Afro-Latinas in the U.S. navigate issues of race, gender and immigration. For some, identity is everything.

On this Alt.Latino Extra, we speak with Janel Martinez, founder of the blog Ain't I Latina. Martinez says that growing up, she would read magazines like Ebony and watch novelas from around Latin America — but none of the characters or stories ever matched her reality, that of an Afro-Latina. This motivated her to create her blog as a space to highlight and celebrate Afro-Latinas.

Martinez not only talks with us about belonging, empowerment and unapologetic tumbao, but she also brought in some fly tracks. From classics like Celia Cruz to up-and-coming artists like Latasha Alcindor, tune in as we celebrate Afro-Latinas this Black History Month.

--Jessica Diaz-Hurtado

Arts & Culture
