© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Finding The Punchline: Maz Jobrani On Comedy In The Trump Era

By Maggie Penman,
Shankar VedantamRenee KlahrTara BoyleRhaina CohenJennifer SchmidtChloe Connelly
Published February 27, 2017 at 8:00 PM CST
Comedian Maz Jobrani talks with us about President Trump, immigration, and finding humor in moments of political polarization.
Comedian Maz Jobrani talks with us about President Trump, immigration, and finding humor in moments of political polarization.

Making jokes about politics and politicians is a tradition as old as America itself. During the Revolutionary War, cartoonists portrayed King George III as a tyrant and buffoon. More than a century ago, Mark Twain wrote that "fleas can be taught nearly anything that a congressman can." And in the 1960s, the Smothers Brothers used their TV platform to criticize the Vietnam War — much to the chagrin of network censors.

These days, of course, comedians have a new target: President Donald Trump.

Among those finding the humor in this politically polarized time is the Iranian-American comic and actor Maz Jobrani. Jobrani came to the U.S. as a child during the 1979 revolution in Iran, and much of his comedy seeks to humanize Persian culture and make light of our stereotypes on issues like immigration.

Offstage, he's become an increasingly vocal critic of President Trump, and was among those who protested the administration's ban on immigrants from seven Muslim-majority nations, including Iran. Jobrani says he hears from people who believe comedians have no place in politics, but he disagrees — and not just because he holds a degree in political science. Being able to laugh about politics, Jobrani says, may be the key to overcoming our political divides.

Jobrani is the author of I'm Not a Terrorist, But I've Played One on TV, and is currently starring in the CBS show Superior Donuts.

In this episode, we refer to a conversation we had recently with historian Cristina Maria Garcia. Check it out here!

Hidden Brain is hosted by Shankar Vedantam and produced by Maggie Penman, Jennifer Schmidt, Rhaina Cohen, and Renee Klahr. Our intern is Chloe Connelly and our supervising producer is Tara Boyle. You can follow us on Twitter @hiddenbrain, and listen for Hidden Brain stories each week on your local public radio station.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Culture
Maggie Penman
See stories by Maggie Penman
Shankar Vedantam
Shankar Vedantam is NPR's social science correspondent and the host of Hidden Brain. The focus of his reporting is on human behavior and the social sciences, and how research in those fields can get listeners to think about the news in unusual and interesting ways. Hidden Brain is among the most popular podcasts in the world, with over two million downloads per week. The Hidden Brain radio show is featured on some 250 public radio stations across the United States.
See stories by Shankar Vedantam
Renee Klahr
See stories by Renee Klahr
Tara Boyle
Tara Boyle is the supervising producer of NPR's Hidden Brain. In this role, Boyle oversees the production of both the Hidden Brain radio show and podcast, providing editorial guidance and support to host Shankar Vedantam and the shows' producers. Boyle also coordinates Shankar's Hidden Brain segments on Morning Edition and other NPR shows, and oversees collaborations with partners both internal and external to NPR. Previously, Boyle spent a decade at WAMU, the NPR station in Washington, D.C. She has reported for The Boston Globe, and began her career in public radio at WBUR in Boston.
See stories by Tara Boyle
Rhaina Cohen
Rhaina Cohen is an associate producer for the social science show Hidden Brain. She's especially proud of episodes she produced on why sexual assault allegations are now being taken seriously, on obstacles to friendship that men face and why we rehash difficult memories.
See stories by Rhaina Cohen
Jennifer Schmidt
Jennifer Schmidt is a senior producer for Hidden Brain. She is responsible for crafting the complex stories that are told on the show. She researches, writes, gathers field tape, and develops story structures. Some highlights of her work on Hidden Brain include episodes about the causes of the #MeToo movement, how diversity drives creativity, and the complex psychology of addiction.
See stories by Jennifer Schmidt
Chloe Connelly