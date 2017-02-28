© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Dave Hause On World Cafe

XPN | By David Dye
Published February 28, 2017 at 3:01 PM CST
Dave Hause (right) performs live at World Cafe Live in Philadelphia.
Dave Hause comes from the place where punk and classic rock collide. On his new album, Bury Me In Philly, he's found the sweet spot between his hardcore background and his innate love of Led Zeppelin and the Stones.

Hause may live in California now, but he grew up listening to World Cafe while hanging drywall in Philadelphia. One of his first musical experiences as a kid was seeing The Hooters in concert, so he says it was quite meaningful when the band's Eric Bazilian wanted to produce Bury Me In Philly. The album is "about moving West," Hause says. "It's about falling in love and taking a chance again, even when you start to get on the wrong end of your 30s and you could end up that cynical jaded person — and I'm fighting my hardest not to be that." Hear the complete session in the player above and check out a performance video below.

Arts & Culture
David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
