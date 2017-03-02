© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Puerto Rico Marks A Century Of U.S. Citizenship And Musical Exchange

By Felix Contreras
Published March 2, 2017 at 11:00 AM CST
The iconic Tito Puente is featured in this week's show as we look back on 100 years of Puerto Rican citizenship.
March 2, 2017 marks the centennial of the Jones-Shafroth Act, legislation passed by the U.S. Congress that granted citizenship to the people living in Puerto Rico. (The territory had become U.S. property in 1898, at the end of the Spanish-American War.)

The result has been a century of Puerto Rican culture becoming part of the U.S. fabric, and nowhere is that more evident than in music.

This week, percussionist and educator Bobby Sanabria joins us as we hop in the Way Back Machine and explore some of the highlights of 100 years of musical cross-fertilization. We'll hear examples of artists adapting the music of Puerto Rico to styles popular in the wider U.S. — but mostly it's a story of biculturalism, of artists with Puerto Rican roots who are equally fluent in the musical languages of both the island and the mainland.

Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host ofAlt.Latino, NPR's pioneering program about Latin Alternative music and Latino culture. It features music as well as interviews with many of the most well-known Latinx musicians, actors, filmmakers, and writers. He has hosted and produced Alt.Latino episodes from Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and throughout the U.S. since the show started in 2010.
