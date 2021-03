Ryan Adams sings about heartbreak like no other, and his latest album, Prisoner, finds the songwriter in top form. Adams recently treated us to a solo acoustic set of songs from Prisoner. The title track is an easy favorite from a special session.

Set List

"Prisoner"

Photo: Larry Hirshowitz/KCRW.

Watch Ryan Adams' fullMorning Becomes Eclecticsession atKCRW.com.

