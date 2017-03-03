Sharon Van Etten Asks Why The Sun Still Shines For 'The Man In The High Castle'

Sharon Van Etten's latest cover comes from a unique and entirely imagined soundtrack to the wildly popular Amazon series The Man In The High Castle. The show, based on Philip K. Dick's 1962 novel of the same name, imagines a dystopian future where Germany and Japan actually won World War II. Its new conceptual soundtrack, Resistance Radio, is meant to be a collection of songs that would be broadcast by rebels in that world's neutral zone.

Danger Mouse (aka Brian Burton) and producer Sam Cohen created the mix of pop classics, reworked by artists that include Beck, Norah Jones, Karen O, and Grandaddy. Sharon Van Etten provides the opening track, "The End Of The World," a song originally made popular by singer Skeeter Davis in 1962.

"Why does the sun go on shining?" she sings. "Why does the sea rush to shore? Don't they know it's the end of the world?"

Resistance Radio is due out April 7 on Burton's own 30th Century Records label.

Here's the complete track listing:

1. "The End of the World" – Sharon Van Etten

2. "Nature Boy" – Andrew VanWyngarden

3. "Can't Help Falling In Love - Beck

4. "Spoonful" – Benjamin Booker

5. "The House of the Rising Sun" – Sam Cohen

6. "A Taste of Honey" – The Shins

7. "Who's Sorry Now" – Angel Olsen

8. "Speaking of Happiness" - Waterstrider

9. "Sometimes I Feel Like A Motherless Child" – Michael Kiwanuka

10. "Love Hurts" - Grandaddy

11. "Lonely Mound of Clay" – Big Search

12. "I Only Have Eyes For You" – Kevin Morby

13. "Who's Lovin' You" - Kelis

14. "Unchained Melody" – Norah Jones

15. "Lead Me On" – Curtis Harding

16. "All Alone Am I" - Maybird

17. "Living In A Trance" – Karen O

18. "Get Happy" – Sam Cohen

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.