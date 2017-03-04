© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Not My Job: Jordan Peele Gets Quizzed On The Teletubbies

Published March 4, 2017 at 10:06 AM CST
Jordan Peele attends a screening of Get Out, in Los Angeles on Feb. 10, 2017.

Jordan Peele used to be half of the comedy duo Key & Peele, with his partner Keegan-Michael Key. (You may remember Peele as the calm President Obama who needed an Anger Translator). His most recent project is the horror film Get Out, which he wrote, produced and directed.

We've invited Peele to play a game called "Eh-oh, eh-oh": Three questions about the children's TV show Teletubbies, which marks is 20th anniversary this month.

