© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Jain On World Cafe

XPN | By David Dye
Published March 6, 2017 at 3:55 PM CST
Jain performs in the <em>World Cafe</em> studio at WXPN in Philadelphia.
Jain performs in the <em>World Cafe</em> studio at WXPN in Philadelphia.

Jain's debut album, Zanaka, is an irresistible, eclectic pop record with a freshness to its songs. At 25 years old, the French singer has traveled and lived all over the world, including childhood stints in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and the Republic of the Congo. Along the way, she discovered African percussion and rhythms, which permeate the tracks on her new album and in this one-woman performance. Watch it in the video below and stream the complete session in the player above.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

Tags

Arts & CultureNPR News
David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
See stories by David Dye