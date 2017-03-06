© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

World Cafe Next: Cameron Avery

XPN | By David Dye
Published March 6, 2017 at 4:03 PM CST
Cameron Avery's new album is called <em>Ripe Dreams, </em><em>Pipe Dreams</em>.
Cameron Avery's new album is called <em>Ripe Dreams, </em><em>Pipe Dreams</em>.

Cameron Avery may have a day job as the bassist in Tame Impala, but bandmate Kevin Parker, kept encouraging him to make his own album. After relocating from Perth to Los Angeles, he made Ripe Dreams, Pipe Dreams, an album of romantic songs that's influenced by older favorites like Johnny Hartman and Sarah Vaughan but also nods to Nick Cave and Scott Walker. Producer Jonathan Wilson inspired Avery to explore his baritone voice more, and a sound combining new and old was born. Hear and download the complete segment, including two songs from the album, above.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

Arts & Culture
David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
See stories by David Dye