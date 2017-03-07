© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Chris Robinson Brotherhood On World Cafe

XPN | By David Dye
Published March 7, 2017 at 2:19 PM CST
Chris Robinson Brotherhood's most recent album is called <em>Any Way You Love, We Know How You Feel</em>.

Music was a solace for Chris Robinson long before he and his brother Rich formed The Black Crowes. "Being a little weirdo, outsider, dyslexic kid from the Deep South in the early '70s, to me music and art was an oasis away from everybody," he says. When the brothers dissolved their longtime band for good a few years ago, Chris formed the Chris Robinson Brotherhood with guitarist Neal Casal and others. This band plays what Robinson has come to call "California music" — a psychedelic, roots-oriented style that only improves live.

In this session, hear a lively conversation touching on The Black Crowes' breakup and on Robinson's father, also a vocalist, who didn't initially believe in his singing — plus a typically great performance. Hear it all in the player above and get a look inside the studio below.

