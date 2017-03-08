© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Celebrating Mujeres: Butterflies, Brujas And Bey

By Felix Contreras,
Jessica Diaz-Hurtado
Published March 8, 2017 at 2:16 PM CST
Nina Simone is featured on this week's episode of <em>Alt.Latino</em> celebrating International Women's Day.
March 8 is International Women's Day, a time to increase social and political awareness of women's rights around the world. The first International Women's Day took place in 1911 as a response to gender inequality and oppression. Fast-forward 106 years later: Hundreds of thousands of women worldwide took part in this year's Women's March in January, and many are also participating in Wednesday's "Day Without A Woman."

On this week's episode, we explore the connection between International Women's Day and the issues many women face today. We invited a panel of Latinamusic journalists to tackle these topics: Isabelia Herrera is music editor of Remezcla, Marjua Estevez is an editor at Vibe magazine and Veronica Bayetti Flores is cohost of Radio Menea. They drop some knowledge — and some dope music.

Dive into this conversation as we talk a range of issues, from Las Mariposas of the Dominican Republic to reclaiming Brujería and Beyoncé's feminism.

Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host ofAlt.Latino, NPR's pioneering program about Latin Alternative music and Latino culture. It features music as well as interviews with many of the most well-known Latinx musicians, actors, filmmakers, and writers. He has hosted and produced Alt.Latino episodes from Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and throughout the U.S. since the show started in 2010.
Jessica Diaz-Hurtado
