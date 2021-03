The Aussie trio Middle Kids came seemingly out of nowhere to release some of the catchiest pop songs we've heard recently. The band visited KCRW for a live session on the day it released its self-titled EP and performed the standout "Never Start."

SET LIST

"Never Start"

Photo: Michael Verdin/KCRW.

Watch Middle Kids' fullMorning Becomes Eclecticsession atKCRW.com.

Copyright 2021 KCRW. To see more, visit .