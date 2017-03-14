Feist To Release First Album In Six Years, 'Pleasure,' Next Month
Feist has been known to take her time between albums, but it has been a long stretch since 2011's Metals. She has since provided guest vocals on Peaches' Rub, appeared in music videos for Jenny Lewis and Kevin Drew, and is set to contribute to Broken Social Scene's new album. Today she announces Pleasure, produced by Feist with Mocky and Renaud Letang and set for an April 28 release date on Universal.
Pleasuretracklist and artwork below:
01 Pleasure
02 I Wish I Didn't Miss You
03 Get Not High, Get Not Low
04 Lost Dreams
05 Any Party
06 A Man Is Not His Song
07 The Wind
08 Century
09 Baby Be Simple
10 I'm Not Running Away
11 Young Up
