South X Lullaby: Let's Eat Grandma

Nursery rhymes can be nightmares, too. Or, at the very least, a reminder that fantasy can be just as gloomy as reality. Under the weirdly mischievous name Let's Eat Grandma, Jenny Hollingworth and Rosa Walton make music that runs around the notions of pop — it is, at turns, unsettling, joyous and experimental. So, of course, we asked them to sing us to sleep.

Right as The New Pornographers closed out NPR Music's SXSW showcase at Stubb's, we found a trailer in a nearby courtyard. When unlocked, the Airstream was beautifully lit — and shaped like a scene out of a David Lynch film. It was serendipitous match for this late-night performance of "Deep Six Textbook," the gloomy and stirring opener from the British duo's debut album I, Gemini.

SET LIST

"Deep Six Textbook"

CREDITS

Producers: Bob Boilen, Mito Habe-Evans; Director/Videographer: Nickolai Hammar; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Executive Producer: Anya Grundmann.

