Arts & Culture

Pop Culture Happy Hour: Memes, Fads And A Chat With Neil Gaiman

By Linda Holmes
Published March 17, 2017 at 7:55 AM CDT
Writer Neil Gaiman attends a screening of <em>Coraline</em> during the Entertainment Weekly CapeTown Film Festival at the Egyptian Theatre on May 5, 2013.

While we're waiting for Stephen Thompson to return from South By Southwest, we wanted to bring you two of the segments we did on our fall tour with friend of the show Guy Branum, who hosts the Maximum Fun podcast Pop Rocket and is also the host of the upcoming TruTV show Talk Show The Game Show, based on a live format he's been doing for a while. Guy joined us at the Now Hear This festival in Anaheim to talk about memes and fads, and to offer some pop culture advice to our listeners.

But that's not all! Our pal Petra Mayer of NPR Books also visits this week to share her interview with author Neil Gaiman, who talks about his new book of myths, Norse Mythology.

We'll be back next week with a sparkly new show. Until then, for our April 12 show in Chicago, share a podcast with a friend and tweet about your recommendation using the hashtag #trypod, and treat yourself well.

Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
