Jesca Hoop On World Cafe

Rarely have we heard a more cogent description of the creative process of a true artist than from singer-songwriter Jesca Hoop. "A great artist is not someone who is fully confident, but someone who carries self doubt," she says. "And it's that doubt that carries you into your stronger ideas."

Over seven albums, Hoop, originally from northern California, has pushed for those stronger ideas. Her new album, Memories Are Now, features rich musical textures that complement the lyrically intense, melodically playful songs. It forms quite a contrast with her recent duo album with Sam Beam. Hear Hoop perform some of those songs in this session, recorded in front of a live audience inside our World Cafe studio.

