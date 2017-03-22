© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Jesca Hoop On World Cafe

XPN | By David Dye
Published March 22, 2017 at 2:05 PM CDT
Jesca Hoop's latest album is <em>Memories Are Now</em>.
Jesca Hoop's latest album is <em>Memories Are Now</em>.

Rarely have we heard a more cogent description of the creative process of a true artist than from singer-songwriter Jesca Hoop. "A great artist is not someone who is fully confident, but someone who carries self doubt," she says. "And it's that doubt that carries you into your stronger ideas."

Over seven albums, Hoop, originally from northern California, has pushed for those stronger ideas. Her new album, Memories Are Now, features rich musical textures that complement the lyrically intense, melodically playful songs. It forms quite a contrast with her recent duo album with Sam Beam. Hear Hoop perform some of those songs in this session, recorded in front of a live audience inside our World Cafe studio.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

Arts & Culture
David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
See stories by David Dye