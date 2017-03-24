Hear Lucius' Song For HBO's 'Girls,' 'Million Dollar Secret'

There's new music from Lucius: The New York quartet's song "Million Dollar Secret" will be featured on HBO's Girlsthis Sunday.

Singers Holly Laessig and Jess Wolfe sing about "the idea of keeping something for yourself and trying to maintain that while still giving it to a listener." Holly Laessig says. "It's a tease, really."

On top of their 2016 album Good Grief, the band (which includes Peter Lalish on guitar and Dan Molad on drums) has been busy at work on a documentary with David Byrne called Contemporary Color. In January, the band premiered music for Zoe Lister-Jones' film Band Aid at Sundance. It's a film about a couple who turn their fights into songs in a way to save their marriage.

Before all of that success, Lucius performed a Tiny Desk concert back in 2013 with just an EP to its name. Turn back the clock and watch this.

