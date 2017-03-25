© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Weekend LISTening: World Cafe's New Music Picks

XPN | By Bruce Warren
Published March 25, 2017 at 7:00 AM CDT
Blondie's new single "Long Time" is one of the latest additions to <em>World Cafe</em>'s new-music playlist on Spotify.
Blondie's new single "Long Time" is one of the latest additions to <em>World Cafe</em>'s new-music playlist on Spotify.

In July 2015, the music industry moved its formal release day for new records from Tuesdays to Fridays. These days, though, it seems like almost every day is New Music Day. Keeping track of all this new music can be a challenge, but that's why we love being music fans.

This past week alone saw the release of new songs by Jason Isbell, Gorillaz, Blondie, Perfume Genius and (bittersweetly) Chuck Berry, the rock legend who recently passed away. We're keeping track of these and other new releases by The Jesus and Mary Chain, The Hold Steady frontman Craig Finn and Becca Stevens (our guest on Friday's World Cafe).

Below, listen and subscribe to our new-music playlist, updated each week with some of the best new music we find — and play — on World Cafe.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit .

Arts & Culture
Bruce Warren
Bruce Warren is assistant general manager for programming of WXPN in Philadelphia. Besides serving as executive producer of World Café, Warren also contributes to Paste magazine and writes for two blogs: and WXPN's .
See stories by Bruce Warren