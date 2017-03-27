© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Rose Cousins On World Cafe

XPN | By Talia Schlanger
Published March 27, 2017 at 8:00 AM CDT
Rose Cousins' new album is <em>Natural Conclusion</em>.

Rose Cousins has an arresting voice that gets right under your skin. She hails from Canada's eastern coast, near the Atlantic Ocean. Just like that body of water, her music is spacious, expansive and liquid. Her last full-length album, We Have Made A Spark, came out to rave reviews in 2012 and propelled her into a couple years of constant touring. When that period was over, Cousins was burned out. She was frustrated and a little scared the well had run dry — so she headed to Nashville, where a stint of songwriting sessions opened the floodgates for new inspiration. The result is her new record Natural Conclusion. It features the relaxed feel of her East Coast roots, the tension of heartbreak and sacrifice and a voice you won't soon forget.

Talia Schlanger
Talia Schlanger hosts World Cafe, which is distributed by NPR and produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania. She got her start in broadcasting at the CBC, Canada's national public broadcaster. She hosted CBC Radio 2 Weekend Mornings on radio and was the on-camera host for two seasons of the television series CBC Music: Backstage,as well asseveral prime-time music TV specials for CBC, including the Quietest Concert Ever: On Fundy's Ocean Floor. Schlanger also guest hosted various flagship shows on CBC Radio One, including As It Happens, Day 6and Because News. Schlanger also won a Canadian Screen Award as aproducer for CBC Music Presents: The Beetle Roadtrip Sessions, a cross-country rock 'n' roll road trip.
