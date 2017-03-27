Rose Cousins On World Cafe

Rose Cousins has an arresting voice that gets right under your skin. She hails from Canada's eastern coast, near the Atlantic Ocean. Just like that body of water, her music is spacious, expansive and liquid. Her last full-length album, We Have Made A Spark, came out to rave reviews in 2012 and propelled her into a couple years of constant touring. When that period was over, Cousins was burned out. She was frustrated and a little scared the well had run dry — so she headed to Nashville, where a stint of songwriting sessions opened the floodgates for new inspiration. The result is her new record Natural Conclusion. It features the relaxed feel of her East Coast roots, the tension of heartbreak and sacrifice and a voice you won't soon forget.

