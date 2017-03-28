PWR BTTM Confronts Smartphone Loneliness In Its Video For 'Answer My Text'

Let's be real: the lyric video for PWR BTTM's distraught millennial dating anthem "Answer My Text" was super cute. But hey, if you're going to make a "real" video for the same song, might as well go all-out. So here's Liv Bruce screaming the cathartic chorus at non-responders everywhere, surrounded by emoji pillows, duct-taped just out of reach of cellphones and dangling from orange tie-backs in a rental truck. Like you do.

Pageant comes out May 12 on Polyvinyl. Watch PWR BTTM's killer set from NPR Music's SXSW showcase.

