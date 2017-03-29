Sylvan Esso On World Cafe

Sure, the incredibly intuitive duo Sylvan Esso is releasing its second album, What Now, on April 28, but here's something even better: a chance to hear the new songs before the record's out. Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn — on voice and electronics, respectively — performed a selection live in concert at World Cafe's recent 25th anniversary celebration.

When the duo first met, Meath brought her background with the Appalachian-folk vocal group Mountain Man and Sanborn brought his decks, sequencers and loops — and, boy, did they hit it off and out of the park! In this session, Meath speaks candidly about the pressure to follow up the success of Sylvan Esso's 2014 debut, while Sanborn explains how he makes his electronics sound so human.

