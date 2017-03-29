Watch S***Kid's Laissez-Faire Video For The Warped, Garagey Doo-Wop Of 'Tropics'

Åsa Söderqvist really does not give a s***, to use her own nom de plume. S***Kid's lo-fi rock 'n' roll is the stuff of GarageBand boredom that sounds like GarageBand boredom, yet the young Swede's nonchalance is irresistibly charming. After a couple of EPs, the debut album Fish will come out June 2 and today the announcement comes with an appropriately laissez-faire video for "Tropics."

Like a doo-wop warped through a Beat Happening tape, "Tropics" twists in a tipsy blitz to single-string guitar fuzz and a drowning, digital drumbeat. Åsa Söderqvist says that "the song is about being alone in Asia, floating in a bubble and freezing in the tropics."

Linda Hedström, who plays keyboards in the live band, directs the music video where Söderqvist smokes and sings inside a giant plastic ball and hangs out by the ocean. "We shot the video in just under a day in an intimate shoot between us as an artist and a director," both Hedström and Söderqvist tell NPR. "We're two close friends, so we used locations that are natural for us, such as the Gothenburg archipelago and my own home."

Fish comes out June 2 on PNKSLM.

