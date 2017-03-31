© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Watch Broken Social Scene Perform A New Song On 'Colbert' After Seven Years Away

By Lars Gotrich
Published March 31, 2017 at 9:53 AM CDT

If your enormous indie-rock collective takes seven years between albums, might as well return with the whole crew and then some, right? Last night, Broken Social Scene played "Halfway Home" on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert with no less than 13 musicians onstage. Kevin Drew was out front with Metric's Emily Haines and James Shaw, and Stars' Amy Millan and Evan Cranely. With all-voices blazing and a horn section blaring, it was Broken Social Scene in Fleetwood Mac mode, but with lots of unexpected turns jutting out from mini-explosions of euphoria throughout.

Hear the studio version of "Halfway Home" below and a Broken Social Scene concert from the NPR archives. The band's new album will be out this fall.

